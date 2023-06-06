Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Phreesia, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Phreesia in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

NYSE:PHR opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

