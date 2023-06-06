Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.24. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.