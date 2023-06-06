Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $356.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

