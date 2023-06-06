BRP Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in BRP by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

