Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Yatra Online in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

YTRA stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Further Reading

