Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.66.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$54.75 on Monday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.70 and a twelve month high of C$74.38. The firm has a market cap of C$54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26.

In related news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,148 shares of company stock worth $92,828 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

