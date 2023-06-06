Brokers Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.56.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$34.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

