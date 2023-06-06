Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Capri Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.