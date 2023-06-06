Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

