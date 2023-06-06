Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Desjardins cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.56.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$34.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

