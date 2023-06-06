EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPR Properties in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EPR Properties’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.
EPR Properties Stock Down 2.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.98%.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
