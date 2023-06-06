EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPR Properties in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EPR Properties’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

