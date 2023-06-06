Scotiabank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.