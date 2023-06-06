William Blair Weighs in on The Real Brokerage Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Real Brokerage in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Brokerage’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

REAX opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

