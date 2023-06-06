Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

