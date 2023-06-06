Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.86. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.