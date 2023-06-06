Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $942.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

