Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

