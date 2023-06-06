Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Novan, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novan in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%.

NOVN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.16. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novan by 75.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

