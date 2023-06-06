Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Peraso Inc. Increased by K LIU & (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at K LIU & increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Peraso in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Peraso alerts:

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Peraso Trading Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ PRSO opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.06. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peraso by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.