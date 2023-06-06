Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.9 %

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $65.59 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

