Analysts Set Expectations for Incannex Healthcare Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Incannex Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Incannex Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Incannex Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Incannex Healthcare Price Performance
IXHL opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.99.
Incannex Healthcare Company Profile
Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.
