Analysts Set Expectations for Incannex Healthcare Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IXHL)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHLGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Incannex Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Incannex Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Incannex Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

IXHL opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter worth $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

