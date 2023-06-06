Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akerna Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Akerna in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akerna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akerna’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.74. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 351.55% and a negative return on equity of 475.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Akerna by 68.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akerna by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares during the period.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

