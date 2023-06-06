Pro Reit to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.07 million during the quarter.

Pro Reit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

