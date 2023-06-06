Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Decreased by Analyst

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 96,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

