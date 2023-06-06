Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Universal Health Services, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $134.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

