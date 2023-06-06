Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Cut by Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE TRP opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

