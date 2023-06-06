Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Boosted by Zacks Research

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

