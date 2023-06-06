Zacks Research Comments on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

