Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

