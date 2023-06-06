Transcontinental (TCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.
Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$724.80 million.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.