FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
BMY stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.