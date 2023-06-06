FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

BMY stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

