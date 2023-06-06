FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Cut by US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETRN. Citigroup cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.