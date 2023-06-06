Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for ARHT Media in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

ARHT Media Trading Up 3.4 %

ART opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. ARHT Media has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media ( CVE:ART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.08 million for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative net margin of 100.86% and a negative return on equity of 131.46%.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

