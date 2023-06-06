Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BioSig Technologies, Inc. Raised by Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioSig Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

