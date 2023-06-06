BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.88. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 224.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

