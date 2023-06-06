BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
BIT Mining Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.88. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.
BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.
