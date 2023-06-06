Apollomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLM)

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollomics in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apollomics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Apollomics Price Performance
APLM opened at $5.19 on Monday. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics
Apollomics Company Profile
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollomics (APLM)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.