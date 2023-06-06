FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) Lowered by Cormark

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Shares of CVE:EGT opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

