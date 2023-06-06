Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham Sells 23,600 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.13), for a total value of £40,356 ($50,169.07).

Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.03), for a total value of £192,340 ($239,109.90).

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helios Underwriting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £135.31 million, a PE ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.52.

Helios Underwriting Dividend Announcement

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

