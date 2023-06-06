AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $116.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

