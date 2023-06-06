Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 128.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

