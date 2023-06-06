Tuya (TUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya Stock Down 8.3 %

TUYA stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tuya by 150.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

