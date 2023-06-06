Argan (AGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) will release its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Argan to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $549.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Argan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Argan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Argan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Argan by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Argan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Argan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

