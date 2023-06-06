Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Kirkland’s to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
