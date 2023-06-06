Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Kirkland’s to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

