GameStop (GME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.29.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

