Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will be releasing its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $893.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,368,950.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 368,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mission Produce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

