Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $26.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $925.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.16. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

