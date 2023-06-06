Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $26.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TWST opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $925.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.16. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.