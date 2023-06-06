Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $166.13

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007,440 shares of company stock worth $2,272,110,176. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

