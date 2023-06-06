Analysts Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $15.60

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

BRDG stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $316.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.