AXS Investments LLC Sells 905 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 775,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,660. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $348.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

