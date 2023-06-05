Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.54 and a 200-day moving average of $363.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

